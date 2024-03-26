CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $473.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile



Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

