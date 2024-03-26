CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,516 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.