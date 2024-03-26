CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $175.16. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

