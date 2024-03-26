CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.93 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.83. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
