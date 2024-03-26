CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.93 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.83. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

