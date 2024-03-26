CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,785 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of CVS Health worth $435,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

