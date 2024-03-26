CX Institutional Buys New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

