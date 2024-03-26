CX Institutional Invests $70,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 54.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

