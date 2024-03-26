CX Institutional Purchases New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

