CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

