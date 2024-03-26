D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $162.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

