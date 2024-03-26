Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,269,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,640,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 174,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.7 %

DHR stock opened at $247.94 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.45.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

