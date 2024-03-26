Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s current price.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 139,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.