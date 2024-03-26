Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.