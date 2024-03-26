Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPSI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.