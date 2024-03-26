Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 16,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 180,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Defense Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Defense Metals

In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

