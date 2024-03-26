DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $120,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DKS opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

