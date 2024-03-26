D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading 8.9% Higher

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 221.90 and last traded at 221.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 203.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 196.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 181.30.

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

