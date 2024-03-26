Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Dimeco Price Performance
Shares of DIMC stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.50.
Dimeco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimeco
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.