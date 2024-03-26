Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Dimeco Price Performance

Shares of DIMC stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Dimeco Company Profile

Featured Articles

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

