Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

