Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,242.01

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,242.01 ($40.97) and traded as high as GBX 3,442 ($43.50). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,396 ($42.92), with a volume of 77,930 shares changing hands.

Diploma Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,773.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,242.01.

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,333.33%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

