Dorman Products’ (DORM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

