DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $298.41

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.41 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.44). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.44), with a volume of 6,350,889 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMDS. Barclays upgraded DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.87) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

