DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.82

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as high as $9.02. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 14,375 shares.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $128,847.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 43,029 shares of company stock valued at $376,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 136,685 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

