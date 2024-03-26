Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

