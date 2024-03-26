Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 433 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
