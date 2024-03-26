Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,209 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FXY opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.