Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,430 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

