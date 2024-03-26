Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 252,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000.

XSVM stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

