Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

