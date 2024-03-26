Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

