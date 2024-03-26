Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

