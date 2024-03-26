Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 2.12% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF by 145.3% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMDY opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF Profile

The Syntax Stratified MidCap (SMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified MidCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 400 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SMDY was launched on Jan 16, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

