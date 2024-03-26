Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 986 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

EFT stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

