Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Critical Contrast

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66% JBG SMITH Properties -13.24% -3.20% -1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.05 $18.80 million $0.19 59.82 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.44 -$79.98 million ($0.84) -19.14

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

