Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.20. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 76,296 shares.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.