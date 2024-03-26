Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $10.20. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 76,296 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

