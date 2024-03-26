eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

