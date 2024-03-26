ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.20

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.20 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 69,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

About ECO Animal Health Group

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of £58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4,350.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.86.

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.