EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.54.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.