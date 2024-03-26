Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $792.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $850.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.82.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.