Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

