Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 14.4 %

ESPR stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

