Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $291.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.11. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $198.29 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

