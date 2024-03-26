Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.23. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.