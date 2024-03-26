Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $577.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

