Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

