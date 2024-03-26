Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.