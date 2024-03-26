Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

