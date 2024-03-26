Exeter Financial LLC Buys 452 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

