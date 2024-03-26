Exeter Financial LLC Buys 7,289 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

