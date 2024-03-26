Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

